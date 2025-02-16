About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Fresh Air in J&K: Gulmarg & Tangmarg Go Smoke-Free

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2025 6:11 PM

Smoke-free zones are areas where smoking and tobacco use are prohibited to protect public health and the environment.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has officially declared the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg and the picturesque Tangmarg as tobacco-free zones. The decision comes ahead of the much-anticipated Khelo India Winter Games 2025, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for tourists and athletes.
An order issued by the District Magistrate of Baramulla cites tobacco use as a major risk factor for life-threatening diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and lung disorders.

COTPA Compliance

The directive aligns with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), which aims to protect individuals from the harmful effects of tobacco and second-hand smoke.

The order strictly prohibits smoking and spitting of tobacco in Gulmarg and Tangmarg, making violations a punishable offense. Authorities emphasize that tobacco-related spitting spreads infections like tuberculosis, pneumonia, and gastrointestinal diseases, posing serious public health risks.

This initiative is set to enhance eco-friendly tourism while safeguarding the health of visitors and locals. The administration urges compliance to maintain Gulmarg and Tangmarg as pristine, smoke-free destinations.

Source-Medindia
