medindia

French Kiss can Cause Gonorrhoea

by Iswarya on  July 19, 2019 at 10:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gonorrhea, the most antibiotic-resistant of all the sexually transmitted infections not only spread through oral, anal, or vaginal sex but also can spread through french kissing, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
French Kiss can Cause Gonorrhoea
French Kiss can Cause Gonorrhoea

The global sexual health community "needs to recognize that gonorrhea is on the rise and that there should be an increased awareness of the risks of kissing as a route of transmission," said one of the researchers Christopher Fairley, Professor at Monash University in Australia.

Show Full Article


"Understanding how it is transmitted is the key to understanding how to control it if transmission by kissing is a key route of transmission then it is important to investigate new methods of control, such as anti-bacterial mouthwash," Fairley added.

According to Dr. B.M. Doda, senior physician at Walia Nursing and Maternity Home in New Delhi, kissing can spread gonorrhea.

'I agree with the study that kissing can also cause gonorrhea though the chances are less. Saliva can also help spread the disease," Dr. Doda told IANS.

Dr. Joydeep Ghosh who is Consultant (Internal Medicine), Fortis Anandapur Kolkata, said: "I have seen people (mostly heterosexual and bi-sexual males) who never had sex for months had oral gonorrhea because of kissing."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, an estimated 78 million people are infected with gonorrhea, which is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Gonorrhea can infect the genitals, rectum, and throat. There is a global rise in gonorrhea rates and, until now, no one has understood why.

The conventional wisdom has been that the disease spreads among people who have oral, anal, or vaginal sex with someone with the disease.

The new research indicates that a significant -- and previously unrecognized route of transmission of the bacterial infection is kissing.

A study, published earlier this year in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections, analyzed more than 3,600 men who have sex with men over a 12-month period from March 2016.

By mapping those who only kissed partners, compared to having sex with partners, the same Fairley team was able to determine that the transmission of the disease is high in people who kiss only, and was higher in those who have sex with kissing compared to those who have sex without kissing.

According to Dr. Rahul Sharma, Consultant, Dermatology at Nayati Medicity, Mathura, kissing can increase the chances of gonorrhea in those who indulge in oral sex.

"Recently, we have seen cases of pharyngeal gonorrhea on the rise. We suspect oral gonorrhea when we get a history of oral sex, and other causes of pharyngitis are ruled out. History and type of sexual exposure are important," said Sharma.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

New Antibiotic Found For Gonorrhea Treatment

A new antibiotic for gonorrhea treatment was developed using therapeutic benefits of Carbon Monoxide-Releasing Molecules (CO-RMs).

Antibiotic Resistant Gonorrhea Leaves No Cure in Sight

Emergence of antibiotic resistant variant of gonorrhea could make this sexually transmitted disease untreatable, stated Dame Sally,UK Public Health Dept.

Gonorrhea Vaccine to be Developed Soon After Intense Protein Analysis

Identification of the role of protein in bacteria causing gonorrhea and understanding the mechanism of resistance could help develop a new vaccine for gonorrhea

Treatment-resistant Gonorrhea: Antibiotic Drug Combination Proves Effective

For treating genital gonorrhea, antibiotic gentamicin with azithromycin worked almost as well as the currently used ceftriaxone.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

Vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis is a disease causing an offensive, fishy smelling vaginal discharge

More News on:

Vaginitis Vaginosis 

What's New on Medindia

Menstrual Cups are as Safe as Other Sanitary Products: Here's How

Home Remedies for Asthma

New Optical Imaging Technique to Replace Endoscopy

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive