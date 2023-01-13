Free Symptom Questionnaire may Help Screen Autism in Children

Screening autism in children could be challenging. However, a free symptom questionnaire may help identify whether a child has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or not.



Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms.



Reliable Tool to Identify Autism in Children

Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in