About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Free Symptom Questionnaire may Help Screen Autism in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on January 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Free Symptom Questionnaire may Help Screen Autism in Children

Screening autism in children could be challenging. However, a free symptom questionnaire may help identify whether a child has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or not.

Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms.

Reliable Tool to Identify Autism in Children

Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
New Technique to Detect Autism Developed

New Technique to Detect Autism Developed


A new technique that considers how a child with autism spectrum disorder gaze transitions from one part of a person's face to another has been developed by researchers.
Advertisement


After development of an initial 33-item version, a revised 39-item version of the ASDQ was applied to 1,467 children and adolescents, including 104 with autism spectrum disorder.

The questionnaire was found to be reliable and valid for evaluating autism symptoms across age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

"Having a freely available and modern measure of autism symptoms can greatly improve clinical practice and advance research into autism spectrum disorder," said corresponding author Thomas W. Frazier, Ph.D., of John Carroll University.

Source: Eurekalert
World’s Largest Autism Whole Genome Sequencing Study Finds 134 Autism-Linked Genes

World’s Largest Autism Whole Genome Sequencing Study Finds 134 Autism-Linked Genes


Genetics of Autism: A world's largest autism whole genome sequencing study has uncovered 134 new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Advertisement
Simple Eye Test Helps Detect Autism in Children

Simple Eye Test Helps Detect Autism in Children


Autism in children can be easily detected using a simple eye test. Pupillary light reflex could be the best way to screen autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in young children.
Advertisement
Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism


It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this quiz.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which ...
Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills ...
Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ...
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)

Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)

Sensory processing disorder / SPD is a brain disorder that interferes with the ability to process sensory ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Free Symptom Questionnaire may Help Screen Autism in Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests