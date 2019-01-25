Free, simple screening test for lung cancer can save patient's money while building a healthy relationship for any medical needs they may face in the future.

Free Lung Cancer Screening Builds Good Relationships With Patients

55-75 years old.





Currently a smoker or have quit within the past 15 years.





Smoked at least a pack of cigarettes a day for 30+ years.

50-75 years old.





Smoked at least a pack of cigarettes a day for 20+ years.



Have at least one of the following additional lung cancer risks:



Personal cancer history (lung, head and neck, lymphoma).



Family history -- parent, sibling or child -- of lung cancer.



Emphysema or chronic bronchitis.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).



Long-term exposure to asbestos.



Asbestos-related lung disease or pulmonary asbestosis.



Long term exposure to silica, cadmium, arsenic, beryllium, chromium, diesel fumes, nickel, radon, uranium or coal smoke and soot.



The research, published in the, shows the partnership can be beneficial for patients looking for cardiology specialists, family medical care and other health-related issues, as well as for medical facilities that offer the free screening."Our mission is to find lung cancer earlier," said Dr. Carsten Schroeder, thoracic surgical oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center and Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. "If we find a nodule in the lung that's in the later stages, survival rate is much worse than if we find it earlier."In the paper, titled "Financial analysis of free lung cancer screening shows profitability using broader NCCN Guidelines," Schroeder and his team analyzed fiscal years 2015-17 to evaluate indirect cost, direct cost and adjusted net margin per case after factoring downstream revenue from treating patients with positive scans and other findings."In all, we have 1,600 people on the screening list," Schroeder said. "Of those, 1,200 have actually had a scan. In just over 2 percent of those patients, we found lung cancer. The remaining 400 people do not meet the necessary criteria."The idea to develop the free lung screen program started after a major research paper was published in the summer of 2011. The National Cancer Institute's National Lung Screening Trial, which included 50,000 people, showed a computerized tomography (CT) screening is better than chest x-ray for screening for lung cancer."There was a 20 percent increase in the survival rate for those patients who had the CT screening," Schroeder said. "This paper was the one that served as a catalyst for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to start covering the cost of the screening for patients."While patients do not need to have health insurance to qualify for the lung screening program, there are some criteria they must meet, including: