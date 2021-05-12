Free Hepatitis Screening Services for Pregnant Women

In Delhi, for pregnant women, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said free screening services and treatment of Hepatitis B and C will be soon made available.
He was speaking after releasing a report on "Hepatitis Awareness Activities" on the 24th Hepatitis Day organised by the ILBS hospital.
"Apart from this, the Delhi government will train the staff of Mohalla Clinic to treat this disease along with screening and we will make sure that free medicines are available there to treat the disease at the primary level," Jain said.
"The Delhi government will also integrate the test of Hepatitis with its upcoming Health Management Information System," he said, adding: "By this, we will ensure that every health card holder goes through a hepatitis test, once in a lifetime."
The Minister further emphasised the fact that patients of hepatitis face a lot of discrimination in society and assured that the government will work towards passing of the law for discrimination against Hepatitis B and C patients in Delhi, which will be the first in the country.
Source: IANS