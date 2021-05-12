Free Hepatitis Screening Services for Pregnant Women

Advertisement

"We will devise a mechanism to provide free medicines to patients of Hepatitis B in Mohalla Clinics. Additionally, we will bring Hepatitis under the notifiable disease list of Delhi within the next few months."The Delhi government will also integrate the test of Hepatitis with its upcoming Health Management Information System," he said, adding: "By this, we will ensure that every health card holder goes through a hepatitis test, once in a lifetime."The Minister further emphasised the fact that patients of hepatitis face a lot of discrimination in society and assured that the government will work towards passing of the law for discrimination against Hepatitis B and C patients in Delhi, which will be the first in the country.Source: IANS