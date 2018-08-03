medindia
Free for Women: Eye Checkup at MaxiVision Eye Hospital in India

by Rishika Gupta on  March 8, 2018 at 4:04 PM Indian Health News
MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospital based in south India will conduct free eye checkups for all women.
Women are also equally susceptible to developing eye diseases related to aging, such as age-related macular degeneration than men, but due to certain financial constraints they are not able to do so..

  They are more likely to have untreated refractive errors, including near-sightedness (or myopia), far-sightedness (or hyperopia), and astigmatism.

  MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals will do Free Eye Check up to women from 10.30am till 4 pm in all their branches in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada, on international women's day to mark the occasion. Patients can contact 9390110000 for more details and guidance.

Source: Medindia

