Free for Women: Eye Checkup at MaxiVision Eye Hospital in India

MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospital based in south India will conduct free eye checkups for all women.

Source: Medindia Women are also equally susceptible to developing eye diseases related to aging, such as age-related macular degeneration than men, but due to certain financial constraints they are not able to do so..They are more likely to have untreated refractive errors, including near-sightedness (or myopia), far-sightedness (or hyperopia), and astigmatism MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals will do Free Eye Check up to women from 10.30am till 4 pm in all their branches in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada, on international women's day to mark the occasion. Patients can contact 9390110000 for more details and guidance.Source: Medindia

