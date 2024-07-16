Free-floating Bubbles for Medical Imaging and Drug Delivery

Researchers in bioengineering at Rice University have developed exceptionally small, stable, gas-filled protein nanostructures that have the potential to transform ultrasound imaging and drug delivery. These innovative diamond-shaped 50-nanometer gas vesicles (50-NM GVs), comparable in size to viruses, are considered to be the smallest stable, free-floating structures ever created for medical imaging, unlike the existing microbubbles or nanobubbles that are too large to efficiently cross biological barriers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
50-nm Gas-Filled Protein Nanostructures to Enable the Access of Lymphatic Cells by Ultrasound Technologies
Innovation in Medical ImagingMicrobubbles have led to significant advancements in ultrasound imaging and ultrasound-facilitated gene and drug delivery. When used as contrast agents, they provide molecular-level details on specific biomarkers or cell types. However, their large size (ranging from 1 to 10 micrometers in diameter) generally prevents them from exiting the bloodstream, limiting their use to well-vascularized tissues.
In contrast, the new 50-NM GVs can penetrate tissue with the research showing they were able to reach important immune cell populations in lymph nodes. This opens up new possibilities for imaging and delivering therapies to previously inaccessible cells.
Electron microscopy images of lymphatic tissue reveal that large cohorts of the nanostructures cluster inside cells that serve a critical role in the activation of the innate immune response, suggesting their potential use in immunotherapies, cancer prophylaxis and early diagnosis and infectious disease treatment. The work is detailed in the journal Advanced Materials.
Applications in Immunotherapies and Disease Treatment“This breakthrough opens new avenues for ultrasound-mediated disease treatment, impacting future medical practices and patient outcomes. The research has notable implications for treating cancers and infectious diseases, as lymph-node-resident cells are critical targets for immunotherapies,” said study author George Lu, assistant professor of bioengineering and a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Scholar.
Research methods included genetic engineering, nanoparticle characterization techniques, electron microscopy and ultrasound imaging to analyze the distribution and acoustic response of these structures.
“The rationale was to harness their small size and acoustic properties for biomedical applications,” Lu said. “This work represents a pioneering design of functional gas-filled protein nanostructures small enough to cross into the lymphatic system.”
“More broadly, this represents a significant advancement in material design, potentially leading to innovative applications across various scientific fields,” Lu said. “Because these nanostructures are composed entirely of proteins and are produced within living bacteria, they exemplify how biogenic materials can surpass the performance of synthetic materials.”
