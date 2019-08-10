Free Essential Medicines may Improve Medication-adherence

Free medicines included in the trial were treatments for chronic conditions, such as antipsychotics, antiretrovirals, glucose-lowering medicines and antihypertensives, and for acute conditions, such as antibiotics and analgesics.Researchers report more people who received free essential medicines were appropriately adherent (151 of 395 or 38.2%) compared with those in the group with usual access to medicine (104 of 391 or 26.6%).The free distribution of medicine reduced systolic blood pressure among those prescribed an antihypertensive but it didn't significantly improve low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels and there was a nonsignificant improvement in diabetes control (decrease in hemoglobin A1c ) in those prescribed treatment to control diabetes.The importance of these findings from one high-income country should be applied cautiously to other locales with different health care systems.Source: Eurekalert