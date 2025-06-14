France Reports First Locally Transmitted Chikungunya Case of 2025

Prevent Chikungunya: use mosquito repellents, wear full sleeves, and eliminate standing water sources.



‘France has confirmed its first mainland #chikungunya case of 2025 in La Crau, Var. This locally transmitted case highlights the need for vigilance against #mosquito_borne diseases. Stay safe and take precautions! #France #PublicHealth’

Understanding Chikungunya

Chikungunya - Public Health Response and Precautions

Eliminate standing water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding

Use insect repellent

Install window and door screens

Wear long sleeves and pants, particularly during early morning and late afternoon hours when mosquitoes are most active

Climate Change and Emerging Threats

Health authorities inin metropolitan France this year. The case was identified in La Crau, a town in the southern Var department, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) announced.The confirmed case marks the first indigenous transmission of the mosquito-borne virus in mainland France for 2025. Indigenous transmission refers to infections acquired locally, rather than being imported from another country or region.especially Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus — the latter commonly known as the Asian tiger mosquito and found in parts of southern Europe, including France.While the disease is rarely fatal, it can cause fever, intense joint pain, fatigue, muscle aches, and rashes. The symptoms usually appear within four to eight days after a mosquito bite and often resolve within a few days. However, joint pain may persist for weeks or even months in some cases.The confirmed case in La Crau comes amid a much larger outbreak in France’s overseas territory of La Réunion, located in the Indian Ocean. According to official data, La Réunion has recorded 53,749 confirmed chikungunya cases and 23 related deaths since the beginning of the year.Health officials are closely monitoring the situation on the island, which has experienced outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses in the past. The significant spike in cases this year has prompted local campaigns for vector control, public awareness, and medical preparedness.Following the confirmed case in La Crau, regional health authorities have activated vector control measures, including mosquito surveillance and spraying operations in affected areas to prevent further spread.Residents in southern France — especially in mosquito-prone regions — are being urged to:Authorities are also advising the public and healthcare providers to remain vigilant forwhich are also transmitted by the same mosquito species.The detection of a local chikungunya case in mainland France reflects growing concerns over how climate change and increased global travel are contributing to the spread of tropical diseases into temperate regions.Warmer temperatures, extended mosquito breeding seasons, and the adaptability of Aedes species to urban environments are making once-rare occurrences of arboviral diseases more common in Europe.Health experts warn that proactive monitoring, public awareness, and cross-border collaboration will be key to containing such diseases in the future.France’s health agencies are expected to continue heightened surveillance through the summer months, a period when mosquito activity is typically at its peak.Source-Medindia