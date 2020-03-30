by Iswarya on  March 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM Tropical Disease News
France Reports 2,599 New COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus outbreak has infected 2,599 more people and killed 292 others in France, as the country was struggling to contain the deadly severe epidemic with a rapid-spreading contagious virus, reports General Director of Health Jerome Salomon.

A total of 40,174 positive cases were confirmed, of which 2,606 died, while 19,354 others were hospitalized, up by 10 percent in the last 24 hours. However, 7,132 infected people have recovered since the virus has been spotted on January 24, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Some 4,632 patients required life support, up by 359 in one day, with 34 percent of them younger than 60 years, according to Salomon.


"The figure related to patients entering resuscitation units is the most important data, we must keep an eye on to evaluate our capacity to deal with severe cases, and because it reflects the virus''s dynamics and impact," he said at a daily press conference on the COVID-19 epidemic.

Salomon warned that France was facing "an unprecedented national epidemic resulting in an unprecedented impact on the health system," reiterating the vital need to respect social distancing instruction and to stay at home to avoid hospital saturation.

Seeking to free up intensive care beds in the worst-affected regions, two adapted high-speed trains TGV transported 36 patients from Mulhouse and Nancy, eastern France, to the country's western coast on early Sunday.

By canceling non-essential operations and organizing recovery and operating rooms, hospitals offer now 10,000 beds, double the capacity when the outbreak began. The government targets to add 14,500 beds.

Only journeys for reasons of work, health needs, or shopping of necessities are allowed. Public gatherings are banned, schools and universities are closed, all non-essential businesses have shut down, and a curfew was imposed in many cities.

Tough restrictions on people's movement would remain in place until at least April 15. A further extension would be likely, according to local media reports.

Source: IANS

