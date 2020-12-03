France now has 2,281 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases- nearly 500 more than a day before, with 48 deaths and 105 patients hospitalized in intensive care, reportd Health Minister Olivier Veran.

France Confirms 2,281 COVID-19 Cases & 48 Deaths

‘Ruling out drastic steps to contain the outbreak, France has so far banned gatherings of over 1,000 people across cities. ’





"The virus is spreading more and more active and in more and more territories," said Jerome Salomon, the ministry's Director-General of Health at the briefing, adding that more than 1,200 tests are carried out every day across the country.



France country also closed all educational institutions and restricted movement in regions where the largest clusters originated.



On Thursday evening, President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address "on the health crisis we are currently experiencing," government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye has said.



"Some regions have hundreds of cases and others a few dozen. The virus is not actively spreading throughout the country. We are therefore still at stage 2 of the national epidemic alert plan," the minister said at the daily briefing, reiterating the government's priority to slow down the virus spread, Xinhua reported.