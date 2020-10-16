Framework for Assessing Health Impacts of Self-driving Vehicles

‘Self-driving vehicles are expected to prevent 94 percent of traffic crashes by reducing driver error. ’

The study authors created a conceptual model to systematically recognize the pathways through which AVs can affect public health.In optimistic views, autonomous vehicles are expected to prevent 94 percent of traffic crashes by reducing driver error, but AVs' operation introduces novel safety issues like the potential of malfunctioning sensors in identifying objects, misinterpretation of data, and poorly executed responses, which can endanger the reliability of autonomous vehicles and cause serious safety results in an automated environment."Given the very fast-paced investigation related to AVs, this study provides very good preliminary guidelines about how AVs can adversely and positively impact the general health of people before their full deployment," stated the study author. "Hence, engineers, planners, and policymakers can already consider measures and policies that could decrease the negative health effects."More research is needed in the future to clarify the public health impacts of AVs more accurately. This study was primarily concentrated on urban areas and did not consider the effects of AVs in rural areas.Source: Medindia