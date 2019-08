Frailty Not Related Your Age But Your Medical Condition

low physical activity

weak grip strength T

low energy

slow walking speed

non-deliberate weight loss

It is the first global study to estimate the likelihood of community-dwelling older adults developing frailty. The study, led by Dr. Richard Ofori-Asenso and Professor Danny Liew from the Monash School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, looked at 46 studies of more than 120,000 people across 28 countries to reveal that, in over 60s, 4.3 percent will develop frailty per year.According to Dr. Ofori-Asenso, this is the first time that a global estimate of the incidence of frailty in the population has been quantified. The results also showed that women were more likely than men to develop frailty.As yet, there is, no 'gold standard' definition of frailty, but researchers and clinicians tend to regard it as a condition that meets three out of the following five criteria:Frailty is associated with a lower quality of life and a higher risk of death, hospitalization, and institutionalization. The condition tends to occur among older adults, but even young people can be frail if they have one or more disabling chronic diseases.As more than 20 percent of the world's population will be aged over 60 years by 2050, the number of people diagnosed with frailty is projected to increase.According to Dr. Ofori-Asenso: "our results suggest that the risk of developing frailty in older people is high. This is a global problem and highlights a major challenge facing countries with aging populations."However, the news is not all bad. Interventions such as muscle strength training and protein supplementation may help to prevent or delay the progression of frailty. Thus, the study authors advocate for "regular screening to assess older people's vulnerability to developing frailty so that appropriate interventions can be implemented in a timely manner."Furthermore, in a previous study, the authors found that frailty may even be reversed, suggesting that the condition is a dynamic one.Source: Eurekalert