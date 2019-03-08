Frailty Not Related Your Age But Your Medical Condition

Frailty is not just another word linked with old age; it is an independent medical condition which is greatly influenced by your medical, social, and economic implications.

A landmark study published today (August 2) in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, led by researchers at Monash University in Australia, explored the incidence of frailty in 120,000 people over the age of 60 in 28 countries.



‘Frailty is associated with a lower quality of life and a higher risk of death, hospitalization, and institutionalization. It has less to do with your age and more to do with your lifestyle.’

According to Dr. Ofori-Asenso, this is the first time that a global estimate of the incidence of frailty in the population has been quantified. The results also showed that women were more likely than men to develop frailty.



As yet, there is, no 'gold standard' definition of frailty, but researchers and clinicians tend to regard it as a condition that meets three out of the following five criteria:



low physical activity weak grip strength T low energy slow walking speed non-deliberate weight loss Frailty is associated with a lower quality of life and a higher risk of death, hospitalization, and institutionalization. The condition tends to occur among older adults, but even young people can be frail if they have one or more disabling chronic diseases.



As more than 20 percent of the world's population will be aged over 60 years by 2050, the number of people diagnosed with frailty is projected to increase.



According to Dr. Ofori-Asenso: "our results suggest that the risk of developing frailty in older people is high. This is a global problem and highlights a major challenge facing countries with aging populations."



However, the news is not all bad. Interventions such as muscle strength training and protein supplementation may help to prevent or delay the progression of frailty. Thus, the study authors advocate for "regular screening to assess older people's vulnerability to developing frailty so that appropriate interventions can be implemented in a timely manner."



Furthermore, in a previous study, the authors found that frailty may even be reversed, suggesting that the condition is a dynamic one.



Source: Eurekalert

