Fracture Risk is Raised With a Common Anti-seizure Medication in Kids

Elevated fracture risk is seen in kids with epilepsy who are on two most common anti-seizure medications as per a study "Effect of levetiracetam and oxcarbazepine on 4-year fragility fracture risk among prepubertal and pubertal children with epilepsy," at Michigan Medicine - the University Of Michigan, published in the journal Epilepsia.



The present study looked at the effects of two common anti-seizure medications - levetiracetam and oxcarbazepine, on fracture incidence rates (bone fragility) over five years among 561 children and teenagers (age group: 4 - 13 years) with epilepsy.

‘Risk of fracture is elevated by 12.8% in children with epilepsy who are on a common anti-seizure medication – oxcarbazepine. The other common drug levetiracetam was however associated with only 7.5% risk of fractures in these children. ’