Fracture Risk is Raised With a Common Anti-seizure Medication in Kids

by Karishma Abhishek on September 20, 2021 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Elevated fracture risk is seen in kids with epilepsy who are on two most common anti-seizure medications as per a study "Effect of levetiracetam and oxcarbazepine on 4-year fragility fracture risk among prepubertal and pubertal children with epilepsy," at Michigan Medicine - the University Of Michigan, published in the journal Epilepsia.

The present study looked at the effects of two common anti-seizure medications - levetiracetam and oxcarbazepine, on fracture incidence rates (bone fragility) over five years among 561 children and teenagers (age group: 4 - 13 years) with epilepsy.

These children were compared with around 271,000 children without epilepsy who did not take anti-seizure medications.

Anti-Seizure Drug and Fracture Risk

It was found that oxcarbazepine was related to a higher risk of fracture 12.8% of children with epilepsy, whereas 7.5% risk was associated with levetiracetam and 8.2% without epilepsy.
"Prior to this study, little research had been conducted on how these two commonly prescribed medications impact bone fragility. These findings provide a vital insight into how two commonly prescribed medications impact children and adolescents during a critical period of bone development," says Daniel Whitney, Ph.D., lead author of the paper and assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine.

No anti-seizure medications come without potential adverse effects. However, it is important to consider the risk for fracture as another factor when evaluating the complexities of drugs choice in children with epilepsy.

The study thereby helps in determining seizure treatment regarding oxcarbazepine and its options to look for which children the drug should be prescribed.

"As bone development has distinct periods that establish certain structural aspects, we are interested in studying if some medications alter the needed biology to form the bone's structure. If so, perhaps we can develop adjunct treatment to counteract these effects, so children can benefit by seizure reduction without weaker bones," says, Whitney.

Source: Medindia
