by Hannah Joy on  September 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fourth Covid Vaccine to be Rolled Out in Israel
Israel is gonna roll out the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The country has ignored the World Health Organization's (WHOs) call to help supply Covid vaccines to countries with low-access.

Israel has been among the first to accomplish administering two-shots to a majority of its citizens as well as to roll out a third booster dose.

On Saturday, the country's national coronavirus czar called for the country to begin making preparations to eventually administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the Times of Israel reported.


"Given that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection," the website quoted Salman Zarka as saying to Kan public radio.

According to Zarka, the next booster shot may be modified to better protect against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, such as the highly infectious Delta strain.

"This is our life from now on, in waves," he said.

While Zarka did not specify when the fourth vaccine shot would eventually be administered, he expects that the doses, adapted to cope better with variants, will be available by late 2021 or early 2022, the report said.

In an interview with The Times of Israel, last month, Zarka stated that vaccines against the infectious virus should be made annual or biannual.

"It seems that if we learn the lessons from the fourth wave, we must consider the (possibility of subsequent) waves with the new variants, such as the new one from South America," he said.

"And thinking about this and the waning of the vaccines and the antibodies, it seems every few months -- it could be once a year or five or six months -- we'll need another shot," Zarka noted.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry last week announced that the "Green Pass" system -- a document that allows entry into certain gatherings and public places for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus -- will expire six months after the holder received their second or third dose, hinting that a fourth dose may be administered in six months time, the report said.

Israel has been offering booster jabs to people over the age of 60 since July, and data suggests the program has prevented hospital admissions. The country has since expanded the inoculation drive to all aged above 12 and who have already had two doses.

As of Friday, more than 2.5m people in the country had received a third dose, the report added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID Certificates: Report
A new report has revealed that the lack of standards for COVID-19 certifications is an important barrier to their successful implementation around the world.
READ MORE
Vulnerable People can Get Shots of COVID Booster
Vulnerable people can take COVID vaccine booster shots, amid surging cases of coronavirus across the continent, media reports.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck CrackingGreen FungusPost-COVID SyndromeCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts