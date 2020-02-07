Four-drug Combo is More Effective in Treating Resistant Cancer

Specifically, in this study published in thejournal, they show that at least 20% of the effective dose of the drugs is sufficient to completely block the signaling pathway and cell proliferation when we use a combination of four inhibitors.In vitro studies with cell lines, as well as animal models generated by patient biopsies implantation into mouse lungs, showed a long-lasting response to MLD therapy with no toxic effects associated.Although each drug in low doses had no effect independently, the combination of the four drugs became a synergistic effect that was able to stop tumor growth.The results of this study show that the combination of several drugs that act on different components of a necessary communication pathway of tumor cells, and also, do it in low doses, entails a longer-term efficacy of antitumor treatments, and avoids the appearance of resistance.Although now it has only been tested in one type of lung tumor, the researchers believe that this new approach could be extensible to other types of tumors. Clinical trials are planned to verify the efficacy of this strategy in patients with NSCLC tumors with EGFR mutation.Source: Eurekalert