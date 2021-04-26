by Colleen Fleiss on  April 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM Coronavirus News
Four COVID-19 Patients Die Gasping For Oxygen
At a private hospital in Thane, four COVID-19 patients died, owing to a shortage of medial oxygen, officials said.

Taking serious note, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked for a detailed report on the incident from the district authorities and ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident took place at the Vedanta Hospital where the deceased patients were in a critical condition since past few days, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said.


Awhad added that Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pankaj Ashiya will conduct the probe and submit the report.

"Given the situation, the state government is making all possible efforts to tide over the shortage of medical oxygen... We are also procuring oxygen from other states via road, train or flights," Shinde said.

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that 6 patients had died and called for sacking the Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

"In Vedanta Hospital in Thane six persons died due to a defect in oxygen supply. Covid-19 patients dying Maharashtra hospitals due to lack of oxygen or fires is becoming routine in the Thackeray regime. Why Tope is not sacked?" he asked.

Terming it as "a serious issue", BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare said that it must be ascertained whether the Vedanta Hospital administration or the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was responsible for the tragedy.

Source: IANS

