Fossil Story: Neanderthals Took Care of Down Syndrome Child

The child who lived: Down syndrome among Neandertals?



Down Syndrome in Neanderthals

Fossil of Neanderthal with Down Syndrome

External auditory exostoses and hearing loss in the Shanidar 1 Neandertal



The first case of a Neanderthal child with Down syndrome has been identified. The findings highlight that the Neanderthal showed care and support to the child with Down syndrome who lived to at least age six, reports a new study published by an international multidisciplinary team of researchers including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.The study, “The child who lived: Down syndrome among Neandertals?” was published in).The research, led by anthropologists at the University of Alcalá and the University of Valencia in Spain, studied the skeletal remains of a Neandertal child, whom they affectionately named “Tina”, found at Cova Negra, a cave in Valencia, Spain long known for yielding important Neandertal discoveries.“The excavations at Cova Negra have been key to understanding the way of life of the Neandertals along the Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula and have allowed us to define the occupations of the settlement: of short temporal duration and with a small number of individuals, alternating with the presence of carnivores," said University of Valencia Professor of Prehistory Valentín Villaverde.The researchers made micro-computed tomography scans of a small cranial fragment of the right temporal bone, containing the ear region, to reconstruct a three-dimensional model for measurement and analysis. Tina suffered from a congenital pathology of the inner ear associated with Down syndrome that produced severe hearing loss and disabling vertigo. This individual survived to at least 6 years of age, but would have required extensive care from other members of their social group.“This is a fantastic study, combining rigorousto document Down syndrome in a Neandertal individual for the first time. The results have significant implications for our understanding of Neandertal behavior,” said Binghamton University Professor of Anthropology Rolf Quam.Researchers have known for decades that). However, to date, all known cases of social care among Neandertals involved adult individuals, leading some scientists to discount this as truly altruistic behavior and instead to suggest it more likely represented reciprocal exchange of help between equals."What was not known until now was any case of an individual who had received help, even if they could not return the favor, which would prove. That is precisely what the discovery of 'Tina' means,” said Mercedes Conde, professor at the University of Alcalá and lead author of the study.Source-Eurekalert