About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Fossil Story: Neanderthals Took Care of Down Syndrome Child

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 28 2024 8:17 PM

Fossil Story: Neanderthals Took Care of Down Syndrome Child
The first case of a Neanderthal child with Down syndrome has been identified. The findings highlight that the Neanderthal showed care and support to the child with Down syndrome who lived to at least age six, reports a new study published by an international multidisciplinary team of researchers including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
The study, “The child who lived: Down syndrome among Neandertals?” was published in Science Advances (1 Trusted Source
The child who lived: Down syndrome among Neandertals?

Go to source).

Down Syndrome - Trisomy 21, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Down Syndrome - Trisomy 21, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as ‘Up syndrome’ because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.

Down Syndrome in Neanderthals

The research, led by anthropologists at the University of Alcalá and the University of Valencia in Spain, studied the skeletal remains of a Neandertal child, whom they affectionately named “Tina”, found at Cova Negra, a cave in Valencia, Spain long known for yielding important Neandertal discoveries.

“The excavations at Cova Negra have been key to understanding the way of life of the Neandertals along the Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula and have allowed us to define the occupations of the settlement: of short temporal duration and with a small number of individuals, alternating with the presence of carnivores," said University of Valencia Professor of Prehistory Valentín Villaverde.

Fossil of Neanderthal with Down Syndrome

The researchers made micro-computed tomography scans of a small cranial fragment of the right temporal bone, containing the ear region, to reconstruct a three-dimensional model for measurement and analysis. Tina suffered from a congenital pathology of the inner ear associated with Down syndrome that produced severe hearing loss and disabling vertigo. This individual survived to at least 6 years of age, but would have required extensive care from other members of their social group.

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome
Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome
Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...
“This is a fantastic study, combining rigorous archaeological excavations, modern medical imaging techniques and diagnostic criteria to document Down syndrome in a Neandertal individual for the first time. The results have significant implications for our understanding of Neandertal behavior,” said Binghamton University Professor of Anthropology Rolf Quam.

Researchers have known for decades that Neandertals cared for disabled individuals (2 Trusted Source
External auditory exostoses and hearing loss in the Shanidar 1 Neandertal

Go to source). However, to date, all known cases of social care among Neandertals involved adult individuals, leading some scientists to discount this as truly altruistic behavior and instead to suggest it more likely represented reciprocal exchange of help between equals.

Advertisement
Down Syndrome Patients Face Problems With Fracture Healing
Down Syndrome Patients Face Problems With Fracture Healing
Fracture healing in patients with Down syndrome is a major concern. They may not heal completely.
"What was not known until now was any case of an individual who had received help, even if they could not return the favor, which would prove the existence of true altruism among Neandertals. That is precisely what the discovery of 'Tina' means,” said Mercedes Conde, professor at the University of Alcalá and lead author of the study.

References:
  1. The child who lived: Down syndrome among Neandertals? - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn9310)
  2. External auditory exostoses and hearing loss in the Shanidar 1 Neandertal - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0186684)


Advertisement
Neanderthals Had Different Ear Bones Than Modern Humans
Neanderthals Had Different Ear Bones Than Modern Humans
The Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) inhabited Europe and parts of western Asia between 230,000 and 28,000 years ago.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement