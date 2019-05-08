medindia

Forty-year-old Cancer Patient Delivers Baby Through IVF

by Iswarya on  August 5, 2019 at 10:23 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Forty-year-old woman who has breast cancer for over five years delivers a boy through in vitro fertilization (IVF) method.
Forty-year-old Cancer Patient Delivers Baby Through IVF
Forty-year-old Cancer Patient Delivers Baby Through IVF

The patient Radhika (name changed) was diagnosed with breast cancer with cancerous changes without any metastasis, seven years ago and was undergoing treatment. She had been married for 17 years and decided to go for artificial reproductive techniques to enjoy motherhood.

Show Full Article


The couple underwent a series of tests. The reports revealed normal semen analysis, but she had a poor ovarian reserve due to repeated chemotherapy cycles and cancer medications.

However, before starting the treatment for cancer Radhika had her ovaries frozen, said Dr. Mandavi Rai, IVF expert at Indira IVF Hospital, here, who treated her.

"Moreover, with an endometrium (the mucous membrane lining the uterus) of 5.2 mm thickness against the normal 7-12 mm thickness, it was impossible for Radhika to conceive. Such complications are crucial for patients, and it's the most difficult aspects of the IVF procedure. Multiple procedures, including platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) to thicken her endometrium before the actual IVF procedure, were performed. Her decision to get her eggs frozen before starting the cancer treatment helped," said Dr. Rai.

According to doctors, PRP therapy is proving to be a boon for such patients. The therapy involves extracting platelets through the centrifugation process from the patient's blood. The therapy also improves the body's resistance. The patient underwent three PRP therapy sessions with 3-5 ml of platelet-rich plasma injected at regular intervals. Significant growth was observed after each session. The thickness of endometrium at the end of 14-day therapy was found to be 8.2 mm, which is enough to conceive and healthy implantation of the embryo through IVF technique.

For Radhika, once the once the endometrium lining reached 8.2 mm progesterone was started with the help of her frozen eggs and her husband's sperms leading to formation of embryos, which were cultured until two blastocysts were transferred. After four weeks, an ultrasound confirmed intrauterine gestational sac with cardiac activity.

"High-risk obstetric care was provided throughout the treatment. The patient underwent elective cesarean and delivered a boy, weighing 3 kg with no abnormalities," said Dr. Mandavi.

Terming it a unique case, doctors said delivering a baby by cancer patients post-chemotherapy gets tougher with age.

"Cryo-preservation and PRP techniques are gaining popularity among Indians. Several working women, especially in their early 30's, have started opting for egg freezing," said Dr. Sagarika Aggarwal, a Delhi-based gynecologist.

"Hemotherapy, which is treatment involving the administration of fresh blood, a blood fraction, or a blood preparation, in most cases acts as a big challenge for IVF treatment as chemotherapeutic drugs deplete the quantity as well as the quality of eggs. Conceiving after cancer treatment through IVF is rare, and the success rate is very low," said Dr. Nupur Gupta, gynecologist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.  

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Mediterranean Diet may Increase Success Rates of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Mediterranean diet can improve success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Women planning to get pregnant should follow this diet six months before treatment.

IVF Pregnancy Success Rates Depend On Uterine Microbiota

Bacteria in the uterine cavity play an important role in the implantation and pregnancy success rates of in vitro fertilization.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Piggyback Heart Transplant Procedure in Chennai - Interview with Dr.Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff

Genes Underscore 5 Psychiatric Disorders

FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive