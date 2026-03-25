Foreign Volunteers in Ukraine Struggle With Psychological Distress

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Foreign veterans in #Ukraine struggle with #PTSD and #alcoholmisuse, facing a high risk of physical and #psychologicalharm from intense #warfare. Improved #veteranmentalhealth support is essential to enhance their quality of life. #Ukrainewar #anxiety #psychologicalstress #veteran #mentalhealth #volunteersoldiers #USmilitary #UKmilitary