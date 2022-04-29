For COVID-19 Lockdown: A Detailed Study of Patients

When the whole country was under COVID-19 lockdown, more than 85,000 people were affected by HIV due to unprotected sex during the year 2020 to 2021. The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has responded to a Right to Information Act query filed by Chandra Sehgar Kaur, an activist from Madhya Pradesh.



Maharashtra topped the list of states with 10,498 cases and the second was Andhra Pradesh with 9,521 cases. The next state was Karnataka with 8,947 cases. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal had a survey of 3,037 and 2,757 cases, respectively.

The Official News

According to official data, more than 17 lakh people in the country have been infected with HIV in the last 10 years due to unprotected sex, although statistics show a steady decline. The number of people infected with HIV through unprotected sex increased from 2.4 lakh in 2011 to 2012 to 85,268 in 2020 to 2021.