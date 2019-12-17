medindia

Food You Eat During Day can Affect Your Sleeping Pattern

by Iswarya on  December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Food you consume throughout the day can impact your sleeping pattern, reports a new study. Hence, choose your meal wisely for better sleep.
Food You Eat During Day can Affect Your Sleeping Pattern
Food You Eat During Day can Affect Your Sleeping Pattern

In a recent study by Sealy UK, over 65 percent of the 2,058 Britain citizens surveyed had admitted to waking up feeling tired on at least three days every week, Mail Online reported.

Show Full Article


The research found that vegans fared worst of all, when it came to sleep quality. They woke up feeling tired -- on an average -- four days a week. More than one in five admitted to feeling sleepy every morning.

So, can eating certain things help us sleep better?

Sleep expert Holly Housby points out that foods can indeed help us get us a better night sleep.

One of them is cheese, especially mozzarella, a source of tryptophan that plays a vital role in the production of serotonin and in turn sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

Carbohydrates have been shown to make tryptophan more available to the brain, so your late-night cheese toast may actually be beneficial for sleep, the report added.

Oats can also help improve the quality of sleep due to vitamins and minerals that support relaxation. These are a natural source of melatonin -- a hormone that regulates our sleeping and waking cycles.

Salmon, especially the wild variety, is a source of nutrients that encourage sleep-regulating hormone serotonin. Salmon is a good source of omega 3, magnesium, Vitamin B6 and tryptophan, all of which encourage serotonin.

Milk is another good source of melatonin and tryptophan. This is because cows are milked at night when their melatonin is naturally higher.

Soy products are a good source of tryptophan. Tofu is also rich in protein and can contain calcium, both of which are sleep-promoting compounds.

Eggs are high in vitamin D and contain tryptophan, both renowned for sleep-inducing properties.

Cherries contain antioxidants like anthocyanins, which work alongside melatonin to help you maintain a deeper sleep for longer, the daily report said. Like oats, cherries are extremely high in melatonin.

Avocados contain magnesium that decreases your levels of cortisol -- the stress hormone -- thus helping to calm the nervous system in preparation for sleep.

Discussing the findings of the Sealy UK survey, nutritionist Dr. Tom Hill was quoted: "Whilst the evidence for a role of nutrition in sleep is limited, it is well recognized that being very overweight may reduce sleep quality.

"Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet may be beneficial to maintaining healthy sleep in the long run."

Holly said: "Many of us are desperate to achieve a better night's sleep, but seemingly, lots of us are unaware of how the foods we eat during the day can have an impact on us during the night.

"However, it's not just about your diet. Those looking to improve their sleep should look to do everything possible to create an environment which makes top-quality sleep more likely.

"This could include investing in a comfortable and supportive bed, avoiding alcohol in the hours before bed, or implementing a regular pre-sleep routine."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedSleeping ScaleTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

What's New on Medindia

Intestinal Parasite Infection

Fight Heart Disease, Stroke: Opt for Heart-healthy Diets Naturally Low in Dietary Cholesterol

Sleepy Christmas: 7 Ways to Get Enough Sleep This Holiday Season
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive