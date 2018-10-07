medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Food Processing Can Lead to Loss of Health-promoting Compounds

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 10, 2018 at 1:32 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health-promoting and cancer-fighting phenolic compounds are lost during food processing of corn to flake, reports a new study. The findings of the study are in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
Food Processing Can Lead to Loss of Health-promoting Compounds
Food Processing Can Lead to Loss of Health-promoting Compounds

For many Americans, highly processed foods are on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Even when the raw materials - grains, for example - are high in vitamins and health-promoting phenolic compounds, processing can rob the final product of these nutrients. In a set of recent studies, University of Illinois scientists reveal what happens to cancer-fighting phenolic acids in corn when it is processed into cornflakes.

In a study, the research team made cornflakes from 19 corn genotypes varying in phenolic content. They wanted to know if the higher ferulic acid and p-courmaric acid content in the corn kernel translated to higher concentrations of these phenolics in the final product.

"What we found was not particularly good news, but it was interesting. Regardless of the concentration in the grain at the beginning, the dry-milling process removes the majority of phenolics," says Carrie Butts-Wilmsmeyer, lead author of the two studies and research assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at U of I.

The phenolic compounds in corn are primarily concentrated in the bran, or the outer covering of the corn kernel, which is removed in the first steps of the dry-milling process. The researchers wanted to determine if they could increase the remaining soluble phenolic content by heating the starchy leftovers during later processing stages. Although most of the phenolics in corn are bound to fiber, heat can release bound forms of the compounds and improve the antioxidant content of corn-based foods.

"We did see an increase in soluble phenolics, but it was so small, you could have gotten the same benefit from going to the refrigerator and eating a few blueberries," Butts-Wilmsmeyer says.

Despite the less-than-ideal outcome, the studies represent important steps forward for food science researchers and the food processing industry. First, the lab-bench-size process developed and demonstrated by the researchers in JoVE Video Journal allows testing of small batches of experimental corn lines.

"Before this project, the only published study on cornflake processing used a sample size of 45 kilograms. We worked with ag engineers to get it down to 100 grams, literally a 450th of the size," Butts-Wilmsmeyer says.

They found that the biggest changes in phenolic content were happening at three stages of the dry-milling process: whole kernel, flaking grit, and toasted cornflake.

"Since we now have the process miniaturized and can control everything in the lab, we can also start figuring out how we can change the process to recover more of these compounds in the end product," says Martin Bohn, co-author of the studies and associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at U of I.

Although the phenolics didn't make it to the final product, they weren't lost entirely.

"We have to focus on the bran and other 'waste' products," Bohn says. "Is it possible to extract these compounds and fortify the food with them? This is what I think is important. Our study showed that at the beginning, there's variability in corn hybrids for all these compounds but through processing, it's all leveled off, it's all gone. But they're still in the co-products, and I think we could actually recover them and add them to the end product."

Butts-Wilmsmeyer says fortifying processed foods with health-promoting, cancer-fighting phenolics could benefit people without easy access to fresh foods, such as Americans living in food deserts. "These itty-bitty compounds are tied to everything," she says.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Deep Fried and Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks Increase Stroke Risk

Deep Fried and Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks Increase Stroke Risk

A diet rich in deep fried and processed foods and sugary drinks increases the chances of stroke.

Study Reveals Why 'Light' Processed Foods are as Tasty as Full-Fat Versions

Study Reveals Why 'Light' Processed Foods are as Tasty as Full-Fat Versions

If you have wondered why 'light and healthy' processed foods that have cut back on fat, sugar and gluten taste just like the original version, a new study has the answers

Highly Processed Foods Linked To Addictive Behaviors And Eating Disorders

Highly Processed Foods Linked To Addictive Behaviors And Eating Disorders

Chocolate topped the list of foods that are most addictive, followed by ice cream, French fries, pizza and cookies that have have higher levels of glycemic load and fat.

Junk Food Laws Help Combat Childhood Obesity

Junk Food Laws Help Combat Childhood Obesity

A law in the US focuses to curb junk food from school canteens to control childhood obesity. These efforts taken by the government have been praised by experts.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...