Food Preservatives May Harm The Immune System

Olga Naidenko, lead author, said,TBHQ is a preservative that has been used in foods for many decades with the only function of increasing a product's shelf life. The study revealed that TBHQ affected immune cell proteins at doses similar to those that cause harm in traditional studies.Prior research has shown that TBHQ might affect how well flu vaccines work and may also be associated with a rise in food allergies. Similarly, studies have also shown that PFAS suppresses immune function and decreases vaccine efficacy. A recent study has also found a link between high PFAS levels in the blood and COVID-19 severity.Surprisingly, the study's results did not match previous study results for most PFAS, which could due to the new chemical testing method. Hence, further research is required to understand the impact of PFAS on the immune system.The FDA allows food manufacturers to determine which chemicals are safe, so many chemicals linked to health harms can be added to packaged foods legally. Various additives, like TBHQ, were approved by the FDA decades ago, and the agency doesn't consider new scientific evidence to reassess the safety of food chemicals.said Scott Faber.Shoppers need to be cautious as TBHQ is not always listed on the ingredient label but is used in food packaging in which case it may migrate to food.Source: Medindia