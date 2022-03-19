Food Insecurity Show the Way for Diabetes or Metabolic Syndrome

Advertisement

Previous studies have shown that food insecurity in adults was associated with cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia.Researchers sought to determine whether food insecurity among Hispanic/Latino youth is associated with metabolic syndrome and other cardiometabolic markers, including waist circumference, fasting plasma glucose (FG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), triglycerides (TGs), and systolic and diastolic blood pressure.They analyzed data from 1,325 Hispanic/Latino youths ages 8-16 years participating in the Hispanic Community Children's Health Study/Study of Latino Youth, which began with a baseline clinic visit between 2012 and 2014. Study participants were recruited from the Bronx, N.Y., Chicago, Miami, and San Diego.Household and child food insecurity were assessed using the U.S. Department of Agriculture 18-item Household Food Security Survey Module.Results showedIn addition, findings were strongest among youth with foreign-born parents/caregivers and whose families did not receive any food assistance in the previous year.Nutrition policies are needed to improve Hispanic/Latino families' access to food assistance programs, and we call on health care providers to consider early screening for food insecurity to identify youths who may benefit from additional resources.These findings suggest that this will be especially important for households that may not qualify for federal aid.Source: Medindia