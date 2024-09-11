Food Insecurity and Maternal Well-Being: A Dangerous Combination

Limited access to nutritious food can have detrimental effects on pregnant women's health. Research from Newcastle University indicates that food insecurity is linked to a fourfold increase in the likelihood of poor mental health during pregnancy. The mums-to-be are also at increased risk of obesity, developing diabetes during their pregnancy and dental problems, the two studies published in PLOS Medicine and Obesity Reviews show.
The Impact of Food Insecurity on Maternal Health“But when pregnant women experience food insecurity, it affects the quality of their diet because they can’t afford increasingly expensive items such as fruit and vegetables, therefore, have to rely on cheaper poor nutritional quality foods.
“While we were expecting to see some health risks during pregnancy, the extent of those we found were quite shocking, especially for mental health, obesity, and pregnancy diabetes.
“These also have long-term implications, such as mums and their children being more likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.
“Our studies provide new evidence of the inequalities in pregnancy risks for women and babies when there is not access to affordable, nutritious, healthy food, and the need for more support to help reduce the impact of food insecurity.”
When people are food insecure, they go hungry, skip meals, or don’t eat all day. Families can also experience financial problems that impact on bills, rent and heating costs which further squeezes the household budget available for food.
In these two studies, also involving Teesside University and King’s College London, the experts collated the data to look for patterns and where there may be increased risk and need for support.
Professor Heslehurst said: “Any temporary emergency measures to address food insecurity, such as using food banks, are not going to address the underlying social and economic problems.
“We need much more financial support from the Government to make sure that women and babies are protected from food insecurity during pregnancy.”
Further research is needed by the team as there was a lack of data available on food insecurity and pregnancy health from the UK, with most of the studies analysed generating from the USA.
Professor Heslehurst added: “If we look at more data from the UK, where there is a lack of support available and rapidly rising rates of food insecurity, we might find the risks are worse than we currently think, and the need for support even greater.”
