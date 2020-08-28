FOMO Affects People of All Ages

‘FOMO is not a teenager or young adult problem, necessarily. It is really about individual differences, irrespective of age. ’

The researchers found that social media use was not a good predictor of FoMO. For instance, two people with the same social media engagement may be affected quite differently: one might have a few negative feelings about seeing their friends' activities while the other might find it upsetting."We're not all equally prone to the Fear of Missing Out, but for those who are, social media can exacerbate it," said Barry. "Social media allows you to witness what other people are doing and what's going on in their lives. If there's already concern about missing out, then there will be distress at seeing that on social media."For people experiencing this kind of distress, Barry suggested that it may be good to reduce social media use or cut it off altogether for a period of time.The study did find one silver-lining: while FoMO can have negative impacts, it did not appear to relate to the respondents' sense of life satisfaction. Barry said this indicates that FoMO is not overwhelming social anxiety.The researchers suggest that those who want to reduce their feelings of FoMO should try addressing their negative self-perceptions, such as practicing better self-compassion by viewing personal setbacks as opportunities for growth, taking steps to reduce loneliness and shifting focus away from the distant experiences of others."To do something about FoMO, individuals can foster a greater sense of real connectedness to others, which will lessen feelings of isolation. You can also try being more in the moment, concentrating on what is in front of you as opposed to focusing on what else is going on out there," Barry said.Source: Newswise