by Colleen Fleiss on  April 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Follow The Pediatric Vaccine Schedule Even In Pandemic, Urge Doctors
Though the second wave of COVID has brought the country to a standstill with lockdown, doctors urge parents to get their child's vaccination done routinely because it protects them from other serious infectious diseases.

Basic vaccinations needed to be given to newborns and children:

* Measles Mumps and Rubella


* Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B

* Polio (oral and injectable)

* DTP

* Pneumococcus and Hemophilus Influenzae

* Chicken pox

* Typhoid

* Influenza

* Rotavirus

Repercussions of delaying vaccines for kids amid a pandemic

Parents should not delay the baby's booster vaccination dose without discussing it with the doctor. Delaying vaccination weakens the established immunity. We have seen what havoc measles had created in the United States due to parents not following the vaccination calendar of the preventable disease. The country witnessed remote outbreaks of preventable diseases as states saw a decline in the number of vaccinated young children due to misinformation and fear of inoculations.

It is no longer news that the second wave of Covid-19 is affecting kids of all age group. Though the virulence of the infection is not so severe in kids, but it does affect the children. The count of children getting affected is low because children are mostly staying at home and attending their schools and other activities online. But if the child has some illness like a cold and flu, and if he is not vaccinated for it then he/she is more susceptible to the deadly infection.

Since children have a strong immunity, they also recover fast. A strong immunity can be built in small kids only through a good diet and getting the vaccination on time. It protects the child from much severe illness that would need a long hospital stay. Due to the advent of social media, much misinformation regarding child vaccination is being spread, this makes parents worry about side effects of vaccines, and other risks. But the risk of complications of the disease is always higher than the risk of the vaccine, an important fact that sometimes gets lost in the vaccine discussion.

Do not forget the fact that we need to follow a certain schedule for vaccination because it helps in developing antibodies in a child, thereby protecting the kid from vaccine-preventable disease. Pediatricians should carefully schedule visits so that children can get protection when they need it. It's essential to follow a vaccine calendar for newborns, infants and grown-up children as well. Consult with your doctor if your child's vaccination gets delayed for any reason.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Quiz on Vaccination / Immunization
Vaccines are given to protect us from several infections that often cause disability and even death. Do you know enough about the vaccines that you are taking? Test your knowledge by taking this ...
READ MORE
Immunization
Protect your child from various deadly diseases by giving the vaccinations at the right age. This tool helps you schedule the vaccinations of your child.
READ MORE
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar Roped in by UNICEF for World Immunization Week
Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World has been roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness of the need for immunization of children in India.
READ MORE
Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenPediatric Pyloric StenosisTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked