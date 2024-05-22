Higher fluoride levels in pregnant women are associated with an increased likelihood of their children exhibiting neurobehavioral problems by age 3, according to a new study conducted by a researcher from the University of Florida College of Public Health and Health Professions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada
Go to source). The study, published on May 20 in the journal JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from 229 mother-child pairs residing in a U.S. community with typical fluoride exposure levels for pregnant women in fluoridated regions of North America. This research is considered the first U.S.-based study to investigate the relationship between prenatal fluoride exposure and parent-reported child neurobehavioral issues, including symptoms of anxiety, difficulty regulating emotions, and other complaints such as stomachaches and headaches.
Fluoride Exposure on Fetal Brain DevelopmentFluoride, a mineral, has been added to community water supplies since the 1940s as a way to reduce dental cavities in children and adults. Nearly three-quarters of the U.S. population receives fluoridated tap water. The impacts of fluoride on human health, both positive and negative, have been the subject of much recent debate and ongoing scientific scrutiny.
The study’s lead investigator Ashley Malin, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology in the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions and UF College of Medicine, said that taken with other recent studies conducted in Canada and Mexico on the effects of fluoride on young children’s IQ, the findings suggest fluoride may negatively affect fetal brain development.
“There is no known benefit of fluoride consumption to the developing fetus,” Malin said, “but we do know that there is possibly a risk to their developing brain. We found that each 0.68 milligram per liter increase in fluoride levels in the pregnant women’s urine was associated with nearly double the odds of children scoring in the clinical or borderline clinical range for neurobehavioral problems at age 3, based on their mother’s reporting.”
The fluoride levels found in the study participants’ samples are typical for people living in communities with fluoridated water, the researchers say. However, according to the paper, authors do not know whether findings observed in this study are generalizable to other U.S. populations or are nationally representative and therefore more research is required to address that question.
Variability in Fluoride Exposure Individual differences in a person’s fluoride exposure can be attributed to variances in dietary consumption, such as drinking and cooking with tap water versus filtered water, or consuming food and drinks naturally high in fluoride, including green and black tea, certain seafoods and foods sprayed with fluoride-containing pesticides.
Researchers collected urine samples from MADRES participants during their third trimester of pregnancy. Urinary fluoride is the most widely used measure of individual fluoride exposure in epidemiological studies, including those assessing effects on fetal brain development. Because fluoride, when combined with disinfecting agents, may cause lead to leach from lead-bearing water pipes, the scientists conducted various analyses to be sure any neurobehavioral effects could not be attributed to lead.
The study team hopes their findings spur policymakers to create specific recommendations for fluoride consumption during pregnancy.
“I think this is important evidence, given that it’s the first U.S.-based study and findings are quite consistent with the other studies published in North America with comparable fluoride exposure levels,” Malin said. “Conducting a nationwide U.S. study on this topic would be important, but I think the findings of the current study and recent studies from Canada and Mexico suggest that there is a real concern here.”
