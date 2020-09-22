by Angela Mohan on  September 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Influenza Vaccine May Not Raise the Risk of COVID-19
Getting influenza vaccination does not raise a person's risk for contracting novel coronavirus, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science.

The research team analyzed more than 13,000 patients tested for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic in the US, between early March and mid-April of this year. "Our findings suggest that we should proceed as usual with our vaccination strategy for global influenza this flu season," said study author Joe Zein from Cleveland Clinic in the US.

"Getting the annual flu vaccine remains the best safeguard against the influenza virus--both for yourself and the people around you," Zein added.


Comparing those who had received unadjuvanted influenza vaccines in the fall or winter of 2019 (4,138 patients) against those who did not receive the vaccine (9,082 patients) revealed that influenza vaccination was not associated with increased COVID-19 incidence or disease severity, including risk for hospitalization, admission to the intensive care unit or mortality.

Since much is still unknown about the possible outcomes of concurrent Covid-19 and influenza infection, researchers and clinicians believe that the population's adherence to widespread and early flu vaccination will help to mitigate the risk of simultaneous viral infections and epidemics/pandemics.

"We have already seen the stress that COVID-19 can put on our hospitals and resources," Zein said.

"While we're not yet sure how flu season will affect Covid-19 susceptibility and infections, we strongly advise people to get their influenza vaccines, both for their individual health and the collective health of our care systems," Zein added.

According to the researchers, seasonal flu activity is unpredictable, and otherwise healthy people are hospitalized due to serious respiratory infection each year.

"This year, it's even more important to receive the flu vaccination to help prevent a twindemic of flu and Covid-19," the study authors wrote.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Hib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromeVaccination for ChildrenPreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu SeasonCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake