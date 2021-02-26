by Hannah Joy on  February 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM Drug News
Flu Vaccination to be Highest Ever in U.S This Season
During the 2020-2021 flu season, US adults reported receiving or planning to receive an influenza vaccination more than ever before, reveals a new survey.

The survey found that 43.5 percent of respondents reported having already received a flu vaccination with an additional 13.5 per cent stating they "definitely will get one" and 9.3 percent stating they "probably will get one."

Combined, 66.3 percent have received or intend to receive an influenza vaccination, the survey revealed.


"Our survey shows that most Americans have or planned to act on the advice to get a flu vaccination this season," researcher Glen Nowak from the University of Georgia in the US, said in a statement.

"Further, these results strongly suggest the US will be crossing an important threshold this flu season, which is over half of US adults getting a flu vaccination," Nowak added.

The survey, that involved 1,027 adults, indicated much of the increase in flu vaccine uptake is being driven by people 60 years old and older.

A total of 61.5 percent said they had already received the influenza vaccine in December, with another 12 percent stating they "would definitely get it" and 5.8 percent stating they "would probably get it."

The respondents came from the National Opinion Research Center's AmeriSpeak panel, which uses a prescreened, nationally representative pool of participants to obtain rapid and projectable survey findings.



Source: IANS

