Flu or Carbon Monoxide? A Holiday Season Trap in Your Home

To safeguard your family from carbon monoxide’s (CO) deadly chemical attack, explore these 12 hidden risks this winter.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) Don’t dismiss the signs like headache or dizziness symptoms as flu, they require immediate medical attention. CO exposure is a major risk for all ages.
People should use fuel-burning devices or portable heaters with precautions. Ensure your vents are unobstructed to prevent further tragedies.
The safety guidelines were offered by the New Jersey Poison Control Center, published in Newswise.
The report says that 58 people including children have already been treated for CO poisoning. With the onset of winter, it’s crucial to inspect and clean the home appliances before every use, defending your home against silent killer, CO.
Experts Warn that CO Poisoning is More Common Than You Think“These numbers remind us that carbon monoxide poisoning is not rare—it’s a real and present danger in every home,” said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.
“Prevention is simple: install detectors, check batteries, and never use gas-powered equipment indoors.”
Your Holiday Safety Checklist for 12 DangersTo help you stay safe from exposure to carbon monoxide, the New Jersey Poison Control Center is sharing its 12 dangers of carbon monoxide—critical tips to prevent illness.
- Everyone is at risk: Anyone from babies to older adults can be poisoned by carbon monoxide
- Symptoms can be difficult to recognize: They often resemble common illnesses such as the flu or COVID-19
- You can’t see it: CO is colorless
- You can’t smell it: CO is odorless
- It gives no warning: That’s why it’s called the silent killer
- Vacation rentals are a risk: Bring a portable carbon monoxide detector; not all vacation rentals have working detectors
- Detectors save lives: Install carbon monoxide alarms on every level (including basements) and outside each separate sleeping area, ideally. Have at least one detector at home
- Dead batteries don’t save lives: Test and replace batteries (if needed) twice a year when changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time
- Beware of clocked vent pipes: Keep vents clear for safe airflow, especially with high snow accumulations
- Check for clogged chimneys: They should be professionally inspected and cleaned before use each winter
- Don’t misuse portable heaters: Follow instructions carefully. Only use space heaters that are designed for indoor use
- Generators must stay outdoors: Never under any circumstance should generators or other gas-powered equipment be used indoors. Keep generators at least 20 feet away from homes with their exhausts facing away
CO Poisoning Mimics Common Illness: Don’t Ignore the SignsCarbon monoxide poisoning sends hundreds of New Jersey residents to emergency departments every year for accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, chest pain and confusion.
At high levels, carbon monoxide exposure can cause unconsciousness and death. If symptoms improve outdoors, carbon monoxide may be lurking inside your home.
Early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can easily be mistaken for the flu or even COVID-19, making it critical to consider carbon monoxide exposure when symptoms improve outdoors.
“People often think they’ll smell or see danger, but CO gives no warning,” said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center. “If your alarm sounds, don’t ignore it. Get outside immediately and call for help. That alarm could save your life.”
Reference:
