Flu-like Symptomatic Disease Claims a Second Indian Student’s Life in Dubai

by Rishika Gupta on  November 16, 2018 at 8:10 PM Organ Donation News
A 17-year-old Indian student died in Dubai after showing flu-like symptoms. The teenage girl studied in an Indian school there.

The teenage girl studying in a Dubai school has died after contracting flu, making it the second such death in two weeks, authorities said.
Alia Niyaz Ali, a 12th-grade student at the Indian High School here, attended classes till Sunday. Later, she complained of flu-like symptoms and her family took her to the hospital.

She was admitted to Rashid Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, and she passed away that evening. Her funeral took place on Wednesday, the Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

"Her fellow students and teachers will always remember Alia as a bundle of energy and a pleasing personality -- compassionate, helpful and highly creative," her school said in a statement.

Her brother, Aman Ali, told the daily: "What started off with her showing simple flu symptoms eventually ended up with her being admitted to the emergency section of the hospital... The flu virus had caused fluid build up in her heart and stomach, which led to a drop in blood pressure, eventually leading to her demise."

According to the family, Alia had eaten gooseberry pickle at home and a sandwich at school on Sunday. The doctors ruled out food poisoning as she had no symptoms of nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

In a similar case last month, a 9-year-old Indian schoolgirl at Our Own Indian High School died after suffering from flu-related complications for over a week.

Alia Niyaz Ali's school's student council advised parents to keep their children safe by giving them the flu vaccine, making them wash hands and wear face masks in crowded areas.

The grieving family also urged the same. "I don't want anyone to ever go through what my sister went through People cannot take the flu for granted. This is not a disease that gets cured by some over-the-counter medication. My sister never had any health problems," said Aman Ali.

Source: IANS

