Flu in Kids Can Turn Deadly Fast—Here’s What Parents Should Know

Doctors warn flu symptoms in kids can turn deadly fast, stressing that flu shots remain the best protection despite evolving virus strains.

CDC Changes Longstanding Flu Shot Guidance for Kids

How Effective Is the Flu Shot for Kids?

A 2022 CDC-listed study found flu vaccination reduced severe illness in children by 75%.

A 2020 study showed a 41% reduction in hospitalizations and 50% fewer ER visits.

A landmark 2017 study found flu vaccination lowered the risk of death by up to 65% in otherwise healthy children.

Last flu season, 89% of children who died were unvaccinated, CDC data show.

CDC data show. Early figures from the U.K. Health Security Agency also suggest the 2025–2026 flu vaccine is 70–75% effective at preventing hospitalizations in children — even with viral mutations circulating.

Flu Can Be Deadly — Even for Healthy Children

What Parents Should Know Now

Low or moderate flu symptoms can worsen quickly in children

Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce severe outcomes

Unvaccinated children face the highest risk of hospitalization and death

Even when vaccines don’t prevent infection, they save lives

TheHealth data show flu cases and hospitalizations are surging nationwide, fueled largely by a mutated influenza A strain known as( )Amid this spike,— and experts warn that symptoms in children can escalate from mild to life-threatening far faster than many parents expect.So far this season,Pediatric hospitalization rates are now the second-highest seen at this point in the season over the past 15 years, NBC News reported.What’s intensifying concern among doctors is a recent change in federal vaccine guidance.On Jan. 5, the CDC quietly dropped its long-standing universal recommendation that all children aged six months and older receive an annual flu vaccine. Instead, the agency now advises vaccination only after discussion with a healthcare provider.The shift comes on the heels of a devastating 2024–2025 flu season, which saw 280 flu-related pediatric deaths — the highest number recorded since the CDC began tracking these cases in 2004, excluding the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Nearly all of those children were unvaccinated.“It’s more than unfortunate — it’s tragic,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a pediatric infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Stanford University, speaking to TODAY.com. “Flu shots are probably the most effective intervention in the last 100 years to reduce child deaths in this country.”The CDC’s decision has drawn criticism from major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, which warn the change could create confusion and lower vaccination rates.“There is plenty of data showing the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine in children,” said Dr. Pedro Piedra, professor of molecular virology and pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine.Notably, theThe flu vaccine works by exposing the immune system to inactivated or weakened parts of the virus, allowing the body to build protective antibodies. While it doesn’t always prevent infection, experts stress that it dramatically reduces the risk of severe illness.“If you are vaccinated, you’re less likely to end up hospitalized, on a ventilator, or dying from flu,” Maldonado said. Effectiveness typically ranges from 40% to 60%, depending on the season — but studies suggest it may be even higher in children:One of theIn reality, about half of pediatric flu deaths last season occurred in children who were previously healthy.“Children have the highest infection rates of all groups,” Piedra explained. “They simply haven’t been exposed to as many flu strains as adults, so they don’t have built-in immunity.”With multiple strains circulating each season, vaccination may be the only meaningful protection many children have.Doctors emphasize that flu symptoms can deteriorate rapidly, sometimes within hours, leading to severe respiratory distress, organ failure, or death.Medical experts agree on several key takeaways:While the CDC’s updated guidance may require additional conversations with healthcare providers, doctors urge parents not to delay.“By the time many children arrive at the hospital, the window to prevent severe disease may already be closing,” Maldonado said.As flu activity continues to rise, experts stress that prevention — especially vaccination — remains the strongest defense parents have to protect their children this season.Source-Medindia