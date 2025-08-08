Flavanols Vs Drug Resistance: Targeting BCRP Naturally

Natural flavonols may help combat drug resistance by targeting BCRP, a key protein behind chemotherapy failure.
In any therapy, the major reason for failure is drug resistance. One such protein, known as breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP), also referred to as ABCG2, is found in various tissues throughout the body. This protein is specifically found in areas of drug absorption, distribution, and elimination, which is why BCRP is also a causative factor in drug resistance. Its overactivity in diseases like cancer contributes to treatment failure, which is why the study targets it using natural compounds like flavonols.
What Are Flavonols?Flavonols are a class of flavonoids with a variety of phenolic structures, especially abundant in broccoli, apples, grapes, tomatoes, onions, kale, tea, red wine, olives, and citrus fruits. The health benefits of these natural compounds are widely recognized, and attempts are underway to separate the components, known as flavonoids. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Natural flavonols: actions, mechanisms, and potential therapeutic utility for various diseases
Go to source).
Flavonols vs. BCRPThe researchers examined 77 flavonols and found that 22 of them had a strong inhibitory effect on BCRP. In addition, at least 14 of them exhibited strong low-dose efficacy, with an IC50 (half-maximal inhibitory concentrations) of less than 5 micrometers/microns. More importantly, these flavonols have been shown to overcome in vitro SN-38 (a metabolite of chemotherapy) resistance.
How Flavonols Lock Down BCRPThe researchers used molecular docking simulations to investigate how flavanols bind to BCRP. They discovered that anchoring mechanisms such as pi-stacking, hydrogen bonds, and hydrophobic interactions aid in firm bonding. Addition of hydroxyl or methyl groups to flavonols further improved their binding strength. In addition to the laboratory testing, they were also tested in live models. Of which two flavanols, 3,4′-dimethoxyflavone and 3,6,3′,4′-tetramethoxyflavone, were exposed to block sulfasalazine, a known BCRP substrate. This blockade led to the drugs staying longer inside the body, improving their efficiency. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Inhibition of breast cancer resistance protein by flavonols: in vitro, in vivo, and in silico implications of the interactions
Go to source).
Human Use Needs for More ProofAlthough these results seem to be positive, the bioavailability of flavonols is very low, and animal studies cannot always be applied to human subjects. Further investigations are necessary before human use, covering safety, proper dosing, and potential clinical applications.
Source-Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology