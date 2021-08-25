Five Year Old Donates Organs

A five-year-old child who met with an accident and died gave a new lease of life to many patients, said MGM Healthcare.



According to MGM Healthcare, the child met with a road traffic accident in Kallakurichi on August 19, and was admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry.

‘The child's family gave consent to donate the child's organs to save the lives of many patients who have been waiting for an organ transplant.’





The hospital sought approval from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan) and after approval, the team at MGM Healthcare harvested the heart, lungs and Liver.



MGM Healthcare has been allotted the patient's heart and lungs while the liver was dispatched to another hospital which had a matching patient with liver failure.



"It is extremely unfortunate to lose the child at such a tender age. Despite our best efforts, we were not able to save his life. The hospital expresses its heartfelt condolences for the loss and extends its gratitude to the deceased's family for the generous act of organ donation even during this difficult time," said malorpavanathan, Head, Transplant Process, and Senior Consultant, Department of Vascular Surgery, MGM Healthcare.







Later the child was rushed to MGM Healthcare on August 22 where he was declared brain dead the next day.