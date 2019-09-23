Five Vital Things to Know About Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy

Opioid use is increasing in pregnancy and in general population. "Five things to know about ..." article on opioid disuse in pregnancy published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) gives information on how to manage this vulnerable population.

1. Opioid use and opioid use disorders in pregnancy are rising.



‘Universal drug screening, breast feeding, postpartum support, counselling, keeping infant and mother together could mitigate opioid usage and it's effects.’

3. Opioid agonist therapy is the standard of care for opioid use disorders in pregnancy, along with counselling and mental health supports. Pregnant women with an opioid use disorder should be offered timely access to opioid agonist therapy.



4. Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome is best managed by keeping mothers and infants together after delivery. Breastfeeding should be encouraged in women who are stable on opioid agonist therapy, for whom there are no concerns about ongoing drug use.



5. Ongoing support in the postpartum period is essential, as women with opioid use disorders are at increased risk of fatal overdose in the first year postpartum.



Source: Eurekalert

