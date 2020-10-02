Five Things You Should Know About Egg Freezing

Patients aged 35 or younger with normal ovarian reserve have the best chance of success, although future live birth is not guaranteed.
‘Elective egg freezing is a way to help patients improve their chance of pregnancy at a later age.
The treatment process usually takes 10-14 days.
Fees for this treatment are not covered in Canada by government health insurance.
Frozen eggs do not expire, but many clinics have age limits, after which they will not proceed with the transfer of embryos created from the frozen eggs.
Source: Eurekalert