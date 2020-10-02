medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Five Things You Should Know About Egg Freezing

by Iswarya on  February 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Egg freezing for age-related fertility is becoming more common, and a new study provides quick reference points on the topic for primary care providers. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
Five Things You Should Know About Egg Freezing
Five Things You Should Know About Egg Freezing

Patients aged 35 or younger with normal ovarian reserve have the best chance of success, although future live birth is not guaranteed.

Show Full Article


The treatment process usually takes 10-14 days.

Fees for this treatment are not covered in Canada by government health insurance.

Frozen eggs do not expire, but many clinics have age limits, after which they will not proceed with the transfer of embryos created from the frozen eggs.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

New Prediction Tool That Informs Women About Elective Egg Freezing

The model predicts the chances of pregnancy and live birth taking into account, each egg-freezing cycle,the number of eggs stored and the age of the mother.

Partnership Problems and Not Career - Why More Women Choose Egg Freezing

Partnership problems and not career planning mainly explain why women are freezing their eggs, recent research finds. Women's lack of stable partnerships with men committed to marriage and parenting appear to be the main concern.

New Research Sheds Light on Egg Freezing Success Rates

The age-specific probabilities of live birth after in vitro fertilization (IVF) with frozen eggs have been codified for the first time by researchers from New York Medical College.

Chinese Celebrity's Egg Freezing Sparks Debate As It May Be Illegal In China

The 41-year-old Chinese director and actress Xu Jinglei freezing her eggs in the US has become a hot topic of debates as the process is considered taboo.

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.

Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet

Top ten incredible reasons why eating eggs can make you healthier and brainier. Eggs are powerhouse of nutrients packed with proteins, essential vitamins and minerals.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Types of Food AllergiesTop Ten Healthy Winter FoodsTop Ten Budget-Friendly FoodsFat-Burning Foods for MenTop Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

Yoga, Tai Chi or Qigong can Relieve Back Pain Naturally

Sprain in the Arm / Sprained Arm
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive