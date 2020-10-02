Five Things You Should Know About Egg Freezing

Egg freezing for age-related fertility is becoming more common, and a new study provides quick reference points on the topic for primary care providers. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.

Patients aged 35 or younger with normal ovarian reserve have the best chance of success, although future live birth is not guaranteed.



‘Elective egg freezing is a way to help patients improve their chance of pregnancy at a later age. ’ Show Full Article





Fees for this treatment are not covered in Canada by government health insurance.



Frozen eggs do not expire, but many clinics have age limits, after which they will not proceed with the transfer of embryos created from the frozen eggs.



