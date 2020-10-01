Five Test Positive for H1N1- A Category in Kerala Village

Font : A- A+



Team of health experts after visiting Karaserry panchayat said there was no cause of worry, even as five people tested positive for H1N1 (A category).

Five Test Positive for H1N1- A Category in Kerala Village



A large number of students at the Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School was suffering from fever. After preliminary tests, one teacher and four students tested positive for H1N1 (A category). Since then, the health authorities have started an awareness drive in the village council.



‘According to experts, the A category H1N1 is not dangerous, but those affected will have to be monitored. ’ Show Full Article





A week-long holiday has been declared at all educational institutions in the panchayat.



Earlier in the day, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi wrote to State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, seeking her attention in the matter.



Source: IANS "There need not be any worry. But residents will have to take care and seek medical attention. Four teams of health professionals have gone around the village council. Everything is under control," said a health official.A week-long holiday has been declared at all educational institutions in the panchayat.Earlier in the day, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi wrote to State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, seeking her attention in the matter.Source: IANS A large number of students at the Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School was suffering from fever. After preliminary tests, one teacher and four students tested positive for H1N1 (A category). Since then, the health authorities have started an awareness drive in the village council.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.