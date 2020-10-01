medindia

Five Test Positive for H1N1- A Category in Kerala Village

by Iswarya on  January 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM Indian Health News
Team of health experts after visiting Karaserry panchayat said there was no cause of worry, even as five people tested positive for H1N1 (A category).
Five Test Positive for H1N1- A Category in Kerala Village
Five Test Positive for H1N1- A Category in Kerala Village

A large number of students at the Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School was suffering from fever. After preliminary tests, one teacher and four students tested positive for H1N1 (A category). Since then, the health authorities have started an awareness drive in the village council.

"There need not be any worry. But residents will have to take care and seek medical attention. Four teams of health professionals have gone around the village council. Everything is under control," said a health official.

A week-long holiday has been declared at all educational institutions in the panchayat.

Earlier in the day, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi wrote to State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, seeking her attention in the matter.

Source: IANS

