Five Swine Flu Cases in Tamil Nadu

by Hannah Joy on  October 22, 2018 at 6:46 PM Tropical Disease News
About five swine flu cases have been confirmed in Tamil Nadu, and the government has taken precautions to prevent the spread of the swine flu.
A doctor from a government medical college hospital and his family in Tirunelveli district, while five other patients have been admitted to hospitals with swine flu-like symptoms.

Swine flu has surfaced even in Tamil Nadu after Maharastra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

"We have enough stock of medicine to combat swine flu in the state. There are about 12 lakh tables are available with the health department to respond to cases," said a senior doctor.

Director, public health and preventive medicine, K Kolandaswamy said: "To avert the spread of the A (H1N1) virus, the government is taking several precautionary measures. We are supplying tablets to doctors, nurses, and attendants of patients. So, people need not worry over this issue."

He said it is stage 'C' which is complicated and needs to be treated in hospitals, and a majority of cases are not of this stage. Also, it is good for people who are traveling out frequently to do a common check-up," he said.

Meanwhile, the State Health Secretary Dr. Radhakrishnan has asked people not to panic, as the government is taking all possible measures to control the spread of fever. "Enough medicines are in stock," he added.



