Five Rules for Healthy Body and Mind

Next comes exercising and activity

Advertisement

Next comes sleep

Stress management and mindfulness

Environment and routine management

Exercising at least 3-5 times/week is great for our physical and mental health. Any form of exercise which is safe for us, and we enjoy, is a great start for most of us. Coupling that up with staying active on a daily basis and walking more steps (8-10k steps) makes a perfect combination.Sleeping for 7.5+ hours every night is amazing for: Optimal fat loss, brain function, recovery from workouts etc. Sleeping enough also improves our productivity and reduces cravings, hunger, reduces inflammation and emotional reactivity.On the other spectrum, stress management is equally important, if stress is managed properly, it can actually help us perform better and achieve our goals. Remember, quality of our thoughts dictate quality of our life. So, we should be actively working on our mind, improving ourselves and reducing our 'mental' vices. Meditating regularly and having a gratitude journaling routine is a game changer for these.Environment management includes everything in our environment. Starting from food in the kitchen to our habits and people we follow on social media. Are we giving enough time to our self-growth and to the people who matter to us? It also extends to the kind of people we surround ourselves with. Some questions to ask ourselves: Do they inspire us? Do they support us and our goals? Do they help us improve? Does our routine make us healthier, improve us a human or make us more productive? I would highly recommend having a morning and pre-sleep routine.Source: IANS