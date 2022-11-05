About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Five Rules for Healthy Body and Mind

by Hannah Joy on May 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Five Rules for Healthy Body and Mind

Healthy body and mind can be achieved in various ways. Here are five simple and easy rules to follow to keep your mind and body healthy.

"The first thing we must recognize is that every system in our body is interconnected. So, our physical health affects our mental health, and our mental health affects our physical health, and both should work together. As a result, I wouldn't call these rules rules because they are a way of life," says Yash Vardhan Swami, Nutritionist, Health and Fitness expert.

Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen

Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen

Food items readily available in the kitchen can boost your physical and mental health without much effort.
Advertisement


Ensuring that nutrition is on point

That doesn't mean that we keep on eating salads all the time, but it ensures we nourish our body with all the nutrients it needs from protein, carbohydrates, fats to all the vitamins and minerals. While ensuring that our total caloric intake is in line with our body composition goals. While also ensuring that we have our favorite and staple foods in our diet. We should also remember that 50-60 per cent of our body is made up of water and we need adequate water intake for optimal health, brain function etc.

Next comes exercising and activity

Exercising at least 3-5 times/week is great for our physical and mental health. Any form of exercise which is safe for us, and we enjoy, is a great start for most of us. Coupling that up with staying active on a daily basis and walking more steps (8-10k steps) makes a perfect combination.
Healthy Body Mass Index Does Less Damage to the Brain

Healthy Body Mass Index Does Less Damage to the Brain

Inflammation particularly in the brain can negatively impact brain function and cognition and a higher BMI can cause inflammation.
Advertisement

Next comes sleep

Sleeping for 7.5+ hours every night is amazing for: Optimal fat loss, brain function, recovery from workouts etc. Sleeping enough also improves our productivity and reduces cravings, hunger, reduces inflammation and emotional reactivity.

Stress management and mindfulness

On the other spectrum, stress management is equally important, if stress is managed properly, it can actually help us perform better and achieve our goals. Remember, quality of our thoughts dictate quality of our life. So, we should be actively working on our mind, improving ourselves and reducing our 'mental' vices. Meditating regularly and having a gratitude journaling routine is a game changer for these.

Environment and routine management

Environment management includes everything in our environment. Starting from food in the kitchen to our habits and people we follow on social media. Are we giving enough time to our self-growth and to the people who matter to us? It also extends to the kind of people we surround ourselves with. Some questions to ask ourselves: Do they inspire us? Do they support us and our goals? Do they help us improve? Does our routine make us healthier, improve us a human or make us more productive? I would highly recommend having a morning and pre-sleep routine.



Source: IANS
Healthy Body at 40 may Keep Your Brain Bright at 60

Healthy Body at 40 may Keep Your Brain Bright at 60

People who have a fit and healthy body at the age of 40 may be able to retain more brain volume when they hit 60, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Living Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close