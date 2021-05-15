Five New Locally-Transmitted Covid Cases in China

China has recorded five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, said the National Health Commission.



Three of them were reported in Anhui and two in Liaoning, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘Overall Covid-19 cases in China reached to 90,829 and a total of 85,914 patients being discharged and as a result of the virus, about 4,636 people have died.’





China's overall Covid-19 caseload has now reached 90,829, while a total of 85,914 patients had been discharged and 4,636 died as a result of the virus.







Source: IANS No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were registered in the country, the Commission added.China's overall Covid-19 caseload has now reached 90,829, while a total of 85,914 patients had been discharged and 4,636 died as a result of the virus.Source: IANS

There were also nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.