by Hannah Joy on  May 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Five New Locally-Transmitted Covid Cases in China
China has recorded five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, said the National Health Commission.

Three of them were reported in Anhui and two in Liaoning, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were also nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.


No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were registered in the country, the Commission added.

China's overall Covid-19 caseload has now reached 90,829, while a total of 85,914 patients had been discharged and 4,636 died as a result of the virus.



Source: IANS

