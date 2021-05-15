Five New Locally-Transmitted Covid Cases in China

There were also nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were registered in the country, the Commission added.
China's overall Covid-19 caseload has now reached 90,829, while a total of 85,914 patients had been discharged and 4,636 died as a result of the virus.
Source: IANS