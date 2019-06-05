medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Fitness Level can Influence Risk and Death Rates of Cancer

by Iswarya on  May 6, 2019 at 9:49 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being fit can reduce your risk of developing lung and colorectal cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal CANCER.
Fitness Level can Influence Risk and Death Rates of Cancer
Fitness Level can Influence Risk and Death Rates of Cancer

There is limited data on the relationship between cardiorespiratory fitness and lung and colorectal cancer risk and mortality.

To investigate, Catherine Handy Marshall, MD, MPH, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and her colleagues studied 49,143 adults who underwent exercise stress testing from 1991-2009 and were followed for a median of 7.7 years.

The study represents the largest of its kind, as well as the first of its kind to involve women and a large percentage of non-white individuals. Those in the highest fitness category had a 77 percent decreased risk of developing lung cancer and a 61 percent decreased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Among individuals who developed lung cancer, those with the highest fitness had a 44 percent decreased risk of dying during follow-up, and among adults who developed colorectal cancer, those with the highest fitness had an 89 percent decreased risk. "Our findings are one of the first, largest, and most diverse cohorts to look at the impact of fitness on cancer outcomes," said Dr. Handy Marshall.

"Fitness testing is commonly done today for many people in conjunction with their doctors. Many people might already have these results and can be informed about the association of fitness with cancer risk in addition to what fitness levels mean for other conditions, like heart disease."

Additional studies are needed to expand on these results and to determine if improving fitness can influence risk and mortality rates of cancer

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

Lung cancer awareness month is observed in November and aims to educate the general public about lung cancer and improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women.

Lung Cancer Mortality Rates Among Women May Increase to 40% by 2030

Lung and breast cancers could cause more deaths among women in high-income countries compared to middle-income countries by 2030, says study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

More News on:

Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Death Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Bereavement Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! 

What's New on Medindia

World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It's in Your Hands

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive