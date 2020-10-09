Fit Elderly Patients Have Less Stiff Arteries

Cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength were independently associated with lower arterial stiffness among older adults, says a new study.



Arterial stiffening strongly predicts future cardiovascular disease like heart attacks. Higher cardiorespiratory fitness, which is improved by brisk walking, is associated with lower arterial stiffness, even among older adults who generally have higher arterial stiffness.

‘Older adults should participate in both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength.’

Read More..









Source: Newswise While causation cannot be determined from this cross-sectional study, the study results support the current U.S. Physical Activity Guidelines recommendations that older adults participate in both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength and to promote good cardiovascular health.Source: Newswise

In this study, investigators found that objectively measured cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength were independently associated with lower arterial stiffness among 405 older adults; however, the lowest prevalence of arterial stiffness was found among those who had high levels of both cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength, suggesting an additive benefit of being both fit and strong.