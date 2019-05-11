Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Do Wonders for Your Mental Health

‘Despite common claims that boosting omega-3 consumption will protect against or reverse anxiety and depression, the supplements have a little positive effect on mental health. ’

But a systematic review finds that omega-3 supplements offer no benefit.Omega-3 is a type of fat. Small amounts are essential for good health and can be found in the food that we eat, including nuts and seeds and fatty fish, such as salmon.Omega-3 fats are also readily available as over-the-counter supplements, and they are widely bought and used.The research team looked at 31 trials of adults with and without depression or anxiety. More than 41,470 participants were randomized to consume more long-chain omega-3 fats (fish oils), or maintain their usual intake, for at least six monthsThey found that the supplements had little or no effect in preventing depression or anxiety symptoms.Lead author Dr. Lee Hooper, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega-3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes or death."This large systematic review included information from many thousands of people over long periods. Despite all this information, we don't see protective effects."The most trustworthy studies consistently showed little or no effect of long-chain omega-3 fats on depression or anxiety, and they should not be encouraged as a treatment."Dr. Katherine Deane, from UEA's School of Health Sciences, said: "Oily fish can be a very nutritious food as part of a balanced diet."But we found that there is no demonstrable value in people taking omega-3 oil supplements for the prevention or treatment of depression and anxiety."Considering the environmental concerns about industrial fishing and the impact it is having on fish stocks and plastic pollution in the oceans, it seems unhelpful to continue to swallow fish oil tablets that give no benefit."Source: Eurekalert