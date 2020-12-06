by Iswarya on  June 12, 2020 at 1:09 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fish Oil may Treat Depression
Fish oil is an easy-to-get and a natural product that could be an effective treatment for depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The study shows that patient-derived adult stem cells can be used to model major depressive disorder and test how a patient may respond to medication.

Using stem cells from adults with a clinical diagnosis of depression, the University of Illinois at Chicago researchers who conducted the study also found that fish oil, when tested in the model, created an antidepressant response.


UIC's Mark Rasenick, the principal investigator of the study, says that the research provides a number of novel findings that can help scientists better understand how the brain works and why some people respond to drug treatment for depression, while others experience limited benefits from antidepressant medication.

"It was also exciting to find scientific evidence that fish oil may be an effective treatment for depression," said Rasenick, UIC distinguished professor of physiology and biophysics and psychiatry at the College of Medicine.

Major depressive disorder, or depression, is the most common psychiatric disorder. However, antidepressant treatment fails in about one-third of patients.

In the study, the UIC researchers used skin cells from adults with depression that were converted into stem cells at Massachusetts General Hospital and then directed those stem cells to develop into nerve cells. The skin biopsies were taken from two types of patients: people who previously responded to antidepressant treatment and people who have previously been resistant to antidepressants.

When fish oil was tested, the models from treatment-sensitive and treatment-resistant patients both responded.

Rasenick says the response was similar to that seen from prescription antidepressants, but it was produced through a different mechanism.

"We saw that fish oil was acting, in part, on glial cells, not neurons," said Rasenick, who is also a research career scientist at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and president and chief scientific officer at Pax Neuroscience, a UIC startup company. "For many years, scientists have paid scant attention to glia a type of brain cell that surrounds neurons -- but there is increasing evidence that glia may play a role in depression. Our study suggests that glia may also be important for antidepressant action.

"Our study also showed that a stem cell model could be used to study response to treatment and that fish oil as a treatment, or companion to treatment, for depression warrants further investigation," Rasenick said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
READ MORE
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Fish Health Benefits
Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.
READ MORE
Fish Oil Benefits
Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.
READ MORE
Fish: The Best and The Worst
Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin, which affects the pregnant or lactating mother’s child’s brain.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Egg Oil
Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here’s a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Salmon
Salmon is rich in proteins and fatty acids. Find out more about its health benefits, cooking techniques and delicious recipes.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Tuna Fish
Tuna, a low glycemic index (GI) food, is rich in selenium, niacin, Vitamin (B12, B6), protein. It prevents wrinkles, stroke and supports bone, heart.
READ MORE
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Fish Health BenefitsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseFish: The Best and The WorstFats and OilsSeven Surprisingly Healthy FoodsHealth Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty AcidsFish Oil BenefitsHealth Benefits of Egg OilHealth Benefits of SalmonHealth Benefits of Tuna Fish