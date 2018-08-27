medindia
First Swine Flu Case of the Season Reported in Odisha

by Iswarya on  August 27, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Odisha has reported first swine flu case of this season on Sunday. A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khordha district was tested positive for H1N1.
The woman was admitted to a private hospital near khandagiri with a complaint of cold and cough. H1N1 infection was confirmed later by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) where her swab sample was tested.

She has been put under treatment while her members of the family were asked to undergo tests as the infection is contagious. It is not yet confirmed how she caught the infection since she does not have any travel history.

Over 50 people died, and nearly 400 people were tested positive in the state last year.

Challenging days are ahead for State health department as more number of foreign visitors are expected for World Cup Men's Hockey which is hosted by Odisha.

