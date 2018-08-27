First Swine Flu Case of the Season Reported in Odisha

Font : A- A+



Odisha has reported first swine flu case of this season on Sunday. A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khordha district was tested positive for H1N1.

First Swine Flu Case of the Season Reported in Odisha



The woman was admitted to a private hospital near khandagiri with a complaint of cold and cough. H1N1 infection was confirmed later by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) where her swab sample was tested.



‘A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khordha district was tested positive for H1N1 infection in Odisha. This was reported as the first swine flu case of this season.’ She has been put under treatment while her members of the family were asked to undergo tests as the infection is contagious. It is not yet confirmed how she caught the infection since she does not have any travel history.



Over 50 people died, and nearly 400 people were tested positive in the state last year.



Challenging days are ahead for State health department as more number of foreign visitors are expected for World Cup Men's Hockey which is hosted by Odisha.



Source: Medindia The woman was admitted to a private hospital near khandagiri with a complaint of cold and cough. H1N1 infection was confirmed later by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) where her swab sample was tested.She has been put under treatment while her members of the family were asked to undergo tests as the infection is contagious. It is not yet confirmed how she caught the infection since she does not have any travel history.Over 50 people died, and nearly 400 people were tested positive in the state last year.Challenging days are ahead for State health department as more number of foreign visitors are expected for World Cup Men's Hockey which is hosted by Odisha.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: