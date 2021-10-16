First Study to Reveal Advanced Details of Cellular Structures

Mechano-sensors function of a cellular (cytoskeletal) structure - microtubules and its regulatory action of the intracellular transport of molecules has been reported by a first study "Deformation of microtubules regulates translocation dynamics of kinesin", at the Hokkaido University, published in the journal Science Advances.



Apart from serving as the most rigid component of the cytoskeleton (cell skeleton (subjected to various mechanical stresses such as compression, tension, and bending during cellular activities), the microtubules also play a role in intracellular (inside the cells) transport by acting as a rail track for motor proteins called kinesin and dynein.