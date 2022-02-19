About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

First Polio Case of a Girl After Years of No African Polio Cases

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 19, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Font : A-A+

First Polio Case of a Girl After Years of No African Polio Cases

Malawi has declared a wild poliovirus (WPV) outbreak after a case in a three-year-old girl was identified as the first of its kind in Africa. The continent was declared free of all forms of WPV in 2020.

The Malawian authorities are now working to contain any possible spread including by boosting immunization. World Health Organization (WHO) had stated that WPV remains endemic in only two countries in the world: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Advertisement


Malawi has recorded Africa's first WPV case in five years, the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN) confirmed February 17, 2022. The case has been found to be genetically linked to the WPV1 detected in October 2019 in Pakistan's Sindh province — one of the two countries.

"Detection of WPV1 outside the world's two remaining endemic countries is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritising polio immunisation activities. Until polio is fully eradicated, all countries remain at risk of importation and must maintain high vaccination coverage to protect all children from polio," the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) noted.
Advertisement

The girl showed signs of paralysis from November 19, 2021. On November 26 and 27, her stool specimens were collected for testing.

In February, the presence of WPV was confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The GPEI also said, "The GPEI is supporting health authorities in Malawi to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation and begin urgent immunisation activities in the sub-region to mitigate any risk of spread. Surveillance measures are also being expanded in Malawi and neighbouring countries to detect any other potential undetected transmission."

This is the first WPV case in Malawi in three decades. In August 2020, Africa was declared free of WPV. This detection does not change that condition.

Detection of polio in countries where it has been eradicated, has been recorded in the past. The polio eradication program "has moved quickly to successfully stop transmission of the virus in these areas."

Between January and October 2020, 129 cases of WPV were reported. According to the 30th meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations held November 3, Pakistan's key hurdle in curbing the spread of polio remains "persistently missed children" who have not been vaccinated.

Immigrants, nomads and displaced people are also part of the country's "high-risk population." In a conflict zone such as Afghanistan, "the cumulative backlog of unvaccinated children due to extended inaccessibility" is the biggest reason for the continued spread of the disease.

Vigilance is the key in curbing the spread. The Director of Polio Eradication Aidan O'Leary at WHO said, "Ramping up surveillance in Malawi and neighboring countries in response to the detected case. The imperative is to search for evidence of transmission and achieve rapid and high levels of coverage through immunisation response."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Over 175 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Poliomyelitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hypermobility Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal .....
Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)