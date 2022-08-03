About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

First Polio Case Detected in Israel

by Colleen Fleiss on March 8, 2022 at 1:41 AM
Font : A-A+

First Polio Case Detected in Israel

In Jerusalem, the first case of polio since 1989 was detected in a 4-year-old child, report sources.

The child was not vaccinated as part of the routine vaccinations that children receive in Israel, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement


The source of the disease in this case is a strain of polio virus that has changed and can cause disease in those who are not vaccinated, the statement said.

Following the infection, the ministry called for adherence to routine vaccinations at the recommended times and the completion of vaccinations for those who have not yet done so.

The ministry's regional health administration in Jerusalem has begun an epidemiological investigation and will contact people who were close to the child for specific guidance.

Further recommendations will be decided upon the findings, the ministry noted.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Traffic Accidents Dropped During COVID-19 Lockdown
Gene Expression Linked to Bipolar Disorder Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
International Women's Day 2022 —
International Women's Day 2022 — "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow"
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Poliomyelitis Hypermobility Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally ......
Quiz on Polio
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. ......
National Polio Immunization Drive Launched
National Polio Immunization Drive Launched
The National Polio Immunization Drive for 2022 has been launched by Union Health Minister. The ......
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)