First Polio Case Detected in Israel

In Jerusalem, the first case of polio since 1989 was detected in a 4-year-old child, report sources. The child was not vaccinated as part of the routine vaccinations that children receive in Israel, the ministry said in a statement.

‘The polio virus has been recently found in sewage samples in Jerusalem, but so far there has been no clinical cases.’

Following the infection, the ministry called for adherence to routine vaccinations at the recommended times and the completion of vaccinations for those who have not yet done so.



The ministry's regional health administration in Jerusalem has begun an epidemiological investigation and will contact people who were close to the child for specific guidance.



Further recommendations will be decided upon the findings, the ministry noted.



Source: IANS

The source of the disease in this case is a strain of polio virus that has changed and can cause disease in those who are not vaccinated, the statement said.